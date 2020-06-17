Ex-governors deny threatening to revolt over benefits

The former governors of the defunct 32 states have described as untrue media reports suggesting that they are threatening to rebel against the government if their post-service benefits are not paid.

Last week, some former constitutional post-holders met with officials at the Ministry of Finance in Juba to demand a hefty payment of $60,000 for each governor and $40,000 for each state advisor, minister and commissioner.

They said this money was promised to them after a Presidential decree, relieving them in February 2020.

The former officials criticized the Ministry of Finance for delaying to pay their “compensation package.”

According to some media reports, the governors threatened to revolt if their benefits are not paid.

They reportedly accused the Presidential Advisor on Security, Tut Gatluak, and former Minister Mayiik Ayii of frustrating efforts to get their package.

But speaking at the SPLM House in Juba on Tuesday, the governors denied making such threats or allegations.

“We…write to refute and condemn in the strongest terms possible, the groundless accusation circulating on social media platforms, radio talk shows, and the Arabic newspaper Al-Watan newspaper,” partly reads a statement signed by the 32 former governors.

“We have been falsely accused by the enemies of peace of putting the I-TGoNU under pressure to pay us a lump sum or face a rebellion.”

In February, President Salva Kiir relieved all the 32 Governors, Advisors and Commissioners after disbanding the states.

The country reverted to 10 states as per the revitalized peace agreement.

Vice President Dr. James Wani Igga then formed a high-level committee to organize all constitutional post-holders and civil servants affected by the return to the ten states.

Some governors, advisors and commissioners who lost their jobs said they were promised a send-off package by the President.

