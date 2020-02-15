16th February 2020
Kiir dismisses all 32 State Governors

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 5 hours ago

President Salva Kiir chairs a meeting with governors in Juba on Tue, 4 Feb, 2020 | Credit | Maal Maker

President Salva Kiir has relieved all the Governors of the 32 States -effective this evening.

In a republican decree read on the state television, Kiir also dissolved all the existing state governments.

This follows a surprise announcement made by Kiir today to return the country to the previous 10 states.

A meeting between Kiir and his deputies, Taban Deng and Wani Igga resolved to return the country to the former ten states and create three administrative areas.

The three administrative areas are Ruweng, Greater Pibor, and Abyei.

The parties have until next week to form a transitional government of national unity.

The determination of the number and boundaries of the states was a sticking point raised by the main opposition group, SPLM-IO, as a prerequisite to its participation in a coalition government.

This evening’s republican decree terminated the position of all State constitutional postholders.

Kiir then relegated the authority of the state governments to State Secretaries-General as care-takers.

He also assigned Counties Executive Directors to act on behalf of local governments.

