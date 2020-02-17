17th February 2020
Kenyan ambassador passes on

Published: 1 min ago

Chris Mburu greets President Salva Kiir at J1 recently | Credit | Maal Maker

The Kenyan Ambassador to South Sudan, Chris Mburu has died.

The diplomat died in Juba Sunday night, the Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed on Monday.

Mburu, who once served as a Director at the National Intelligence Service, reported died of heart attack.

He was named Kenya’s diplomat to South Sudan in 2018.

17th February 2020

