Kenyan ambassador passes on

The Kenyan Ambassador to South Sudan, Chris Mburu has died.
The diplomat died in Juba Sunday night, the Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed on Monday.
Mburu, who once served as a Director at the National Intelligence Service, reported died of heart attack.
He was named Kenya’s diplomat to South Sudan in 2018.
