Kiir agrees to return the country to 10 states

President Salva Kiir has agreed to return the country to ten states following a meeting of the presidency at the State House J1 last evening.
This has just been announced by the Minister in the Office of the President, Mayiik Ayiik.
Kiir is now meeting senior government officials at the State House.
