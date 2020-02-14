S. Sudan, Qatar ink football collaboration deal

South Sudan Football Association has signed a collaboration agreement with Qatar Football Association to develop football in South Sudan.

The MOU was singed on Friday at the Sheraton Hotel in Qatar by SSFA president Francis Amin and the Deputy President of QFA.

Deputy President of Qatar Football Association, Mr. Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Mohannadi said the agreement is meant to build a close relationship between South Sudan Football Association and two academies-Aspire Academy, and Jasoor Institute for capacity development.

“This MOU we have signed today will help build a close relationship between us and the people of South Sudan through capacity development at Aspire Academy, and Jasoor Institute,” Saud bin Abdulaziz said.

For his part, the head of South Sudan soccer governing body-Francis Amin acknowledged the support of Qatar to SSFA, saying their experience will help strengthen the capacity of South Sudanese footballers.

“I am glad to be here signing this all important agreement for the development of football between our countries, this agreement will enable our sportsmen and women benefit from the experience of our brothers from Qatar,” Mr. Amin said. “I want assure you of my commitment to see to it that this agreement is implemented and progresses well for the benefit the two associations.”

Through the agreement, the two parties will establish an exchange program for provision of training courses and use of facilities in Qatar and South Sudan.

Other clauses in the agreement include trainings in general management, marketing, technical and football management.

In September 2019, the SSFA president signed a similar MOU with the South Korea Football Association President for cooperation in areas of improving the U-15 and U-17 national teams.

In that agreement, South Sudan is permitted to annually send a number of young players to South Korea where they will train and get opportunities to sign for Korean football clubs.