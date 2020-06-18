18th June 2020
SSOA won’t accept deal on state allocations

Authors: Obaj Okuj | Charles Wote | Published: 1 min ago

Hussein Abdelbagi, Vice President for Service Cluster, represents SSOA at the peace presidency | Credit | Eye Radio

The South Sudan Opposition Alliance has rejected the new deal on allocation of states, saying it was not part of the decision.

On Wednesday, the principals of the peace accord – President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Dr Riek Machar – agreed to allocate the states to each party to the revitalized peace agreement.

They agreed to allocate six states to the SPLM, while the SPLM-IO will take three states.

The Opposition Alliance was awarded Jonglei State as its share.

But in a statement seen Eye Radio on Thursday, the Opposition Alliance said it was short-changed in the meeting between Kiir and Machar.

The Chairperson of SSOA, Josephine Joseph Lagu, says their representative, Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi was not consulted on the new allocation.

“We feel that any meeting of that sort should have included the vice president of SSOA in the Presidency,” Ms Lagu argued.

“And therefore, we cannot endorse that resolution because our vice president Hussein Abdelbagi needed to be present at the meeting.”

Josephine insisted that SSOA was initially given Upper Nile state during a meeting of the Presidency in May.

But this raises a concern whether SSOA rejects the outcome of the Kiir-Riek meeting because VP Abdelbagi was absent or because it was offered a state it didn’t expect.

In May, President Kiir and his deputies, except Machar agreed to allocate Upper Nile State to SSOA.

But the SPLM-IO and other opposition leaders, including Dr. Riek Machar, rejected the decision.

