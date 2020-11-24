24th November 2020
Coach appeals for financial support as Bright Stars eye AFCON

Published: 1 min ago

Coach Ashu Cyprian Besong

South Sudan’s national football team head coach has appealed for more financial support as the Bright Stars hope to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations.

“I know the federation is trying all that they can to make this team do its best, but the thing here is, let it be the responsibility of everyone to get behind the team,” Coach Ashu Cyprian Besong said on Eye Radio’s sports program on Monday.

The national team head coach urged all stakeholders in the country to get behind the team with all sorts of support to aid the dream of qualification.

He said the national federation is struggling alone to maintain the team which makes it hard to motivate the players.

“In other countries, it is the government that takes care of the national team but here it is difficult, it is my wish that in our next engagements, the government should take full responsibility to support the team,” Besong added.

The Bright Stars boosted their hopes of qualifying for their first AFCON tournament since attaining independence with a 1-0 win against rivals Uganda last week.

The team will however have to win two of their remaining fixtures against Malawi and Burkina Faso and pray other group fixtures go their way to progress to Cameroon.

On the remaining games for the Bright Star coach Cyprian Besong says he intends to kick start preparations early in January 2021.

I am planning to start preparing for the games against Malawi and Burkina Faso by the 15th of January 2021. We shall have some friendly matches before we battle with our opponents,”coach Besong added.

