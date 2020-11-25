Governor Futuyo ‘illegally’ appoints Yambio mayor

The governor of Western Equatoria has appointed a new mayor for Yambio town, violating the responsibility sharing ratio at state and local government levels.

Governor Alfred Futuyo appointed John Singira new mayor of Yambio town on 31 October 2020 in the absence of the other parties.

Contrarily, the revitalized peace agreement stipulates that, the positions that shall be shared as per the responsibility sharing formula are: governors, speakers of state legislatures, state councils of ministers, state legislatures, county commissioners, and county councils.

It says the former government shall have 55 percent at the state and local government levels; SPLM-IO, 27; SSOA, 10; and OPP shall have 8 percent.

The parties have agreed on the allocations for ministerial positions, advisors, and commissions.

They agreed on a total of 170 ministers in the ten states, to be shared based on the percentages.

The parties also settled on 50 advisors, 60 chairpersons of commissions and 510 members of parliament in the ten states.

But they are yet to announce the final lists of the ten state and three administrative areas.

However, Yambio town mayor Singira was sworn-in in Yambio over the weekend.

The press secretary of the state governor, Moses Elikana, confirmed the appointment and swearing-in of the new mayor.

However, he claimed the appointment of Singira was to maintain security and keep the town clean.

“The appointment is very important in the development and to maintenance of security and cleanliness,” Elikana told Eye Radio.

The new mayor of Yambio Municipality, John Singira, represents SPLM-IO.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Coach appeals for financial support as Bright Stars eye AFCON Previous Post