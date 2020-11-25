Yei teacher found dead near his house

A secondary school head teacher was found dead on Tuesday in Yei town, Central Equatoria State.

The late Afimani Gophine was a Ugandan national who came to South Sudan in 2008.

His body was found in a pond near his home.

His deputy, Pastor Hennery Shandia, says the circumstances surrounding the death of the school principal are not clear.

“I think detailed information will be determined when truth is revealed,” Shandia told Eye Radio.

The late Gophine, who was in his 50s, taught at the Excel International Academy in Yei.

When contacted, the police commissioner in Yei River County, Major General Lujang Kamba said they suspect the teacher was murdered.

The police reported that this is not the first incident of its kind in Yei town.

In September, a 5-year old girl was found hanging on a tree in Yei town. The suspect has not been apprehended.

