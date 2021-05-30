You are here: Home | National News | News | Commissioners to quell communal conflicts in Upper Nile—official
A state official in Upper Nile has said the appointment of Makal and Ulang county commissioners will help reduce recent tension and communal violence there.
President Salva Kiir appointed the county commissioners on Friday through presidential decrees.
Charles Chol Yor of the Other Political Parties is now the Commissioner of Makal County while Riek Gai Gatluak of South Sudan Opposition Alliance is the commissioner of Ulang County.
The decision comes two months after President Kiir appointed advisors, ministers, county commissioners, and members of Independent commissions for Upper Nile State in March.
But he did not appoint the commissioners of Makal County due to a disagreement over how Makal should be governed.
Makal County comprises Warjowk Payam, Lilo Payam, Ogodo Payam, and Wu Shilluk Payam as its headquarters while Malakal Municipality comprises Malakal north, Malakal center, and Malakal south.
The Minister of Information in Upper Nile state, Luke Saadallah said the state government has welcomed the appointment of commissioners for Makal and Ulang counties, saying the leaders will help in reducing tension and communal violence in the area.
“We demanded a commissioner to be appointed there and with their appointment, we hope that the appointment contributes to restoring the calm, especially in Ulang, because the absence of the government led to clashes between the clans in Ulang,” Mr. Sadallah told Eye Radio on Sunday.
Some areas in Upper Nile State have experienced inter-communal conflicts in recent months. Just on Friday, deadly clashes in Ulang County left at least 43 people dead.
