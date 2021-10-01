1st October 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Communist party leader, MP Ismail Suleiman dies after short illness

Communist party leader, MP Ismail Suleiman dies after short illness

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

The leader of the Communist Party in South Sudan and a member of transitional parliament, Ismail Suleiman Saeed passed on Thursday in Juba - courtesy

The leader of the Communist Party in South Sudan and a member of transitional parliament, Ismail Suleiman Saeed, died Thursday at a private hospital in Juba, a family source has confirmed.

 

His nephew, Omar Yousef says the politician died at the age of 84, after a short illness of malaria and typhoid.

“He was having malaria and typhoid and he took the treatments, we tried to send him to Khartoum for a further checkup but because of this complication of aviation,” Yousef told Eye Radio on Friday.

“We decided to admit him to freedom hospital here in the Commercial residential area in Juba on Thursday, he was in ICU and he died at around 10 pm.”

Late Hon Ismail was buried Friday morning in accordance with Islamic culture.

He was representing Central Equatoria at the reconstituted transitional parliament on the seat of the Other Political Parties, OPP.

During the liberation period, Ismail was the Secretary of the Sudanese Communist Party in Juba, until he became a member of the Central Committee in Khartoum.

In 1993, he left Sudan and became the head of the Communist Party office in Asmara.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
4 soldiers die in road accident 1

4 soldiers die in road accident

Published Monday, September 27, 2021

Nimule school fight leaves students injured 2

Nimule school fight leaves students injured

Published Thursday, September 30, 2021

Court finds three Lemon Gaba men guilty of gang-rape, murder charges 3

Court finds three Lemon Gaba men guilty of gang-rape, murder charges

Published Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Renk female protestor is being held for saying ‘Down down Kiir’ 4

Renk female protestor is being held for saying ‘Down down Kiir’

Published Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Lecturer sues security unit, landlord over torture 5

Lecturer sues security unit, landlord over torture

Published Thursday, September 30, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Mayendit Commissioner survives assassination attempt

Published 13 mins ago

One lane on Juba Bridge to close for 45 days starting October 2

Published 50 mins ago

Number of flood victims in S. Sudan rises to 460,000

Published 2 hours ago

Fire destroys fuel store in Malakal

Published 4 hours ago

Visa-free travel to Uganda for S. Sudanese takes effect

Published 4 hours ago

Communist party leader, MP Ismail Suleiman dies after short illness

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st October 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

Breaking News

One lane on Juba Bridge to close for 45 days starting October 2

Read more...
Share