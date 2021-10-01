1st October 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   10 critically injured patients airlifted from Tambura to Juba – ICRC

10 critically injured patients airlifted from Tambura to Juba – ICRC

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 39 seconds ago

Courtesy of www.thezimmail.co.zw

At least ten wounded patients have been airlifted from Tambura to Juba for intensive surgical care, the International Committee of Red Cross has said.

 

The patients were transferred between August and September after sustaining serious injuries during the fighting in Tambura County of Western Equatoria State.

In June this year, the fighting broke out between two armed groups, leaving over 200 people dead and nearly 100,000 others displaced.

Last week, the UN Human Rights Commission for South Sudan described the fighting as a massacre being fueled by SSPDF and SPLA-IO forces in the area.

Tendayi Sengwe, the ICRC communication coordinator told Eye Radio that ten patients have been transferred between August and September.

“ICRC has been helping to address the urgent medical need of those injured in the fighting and so far we have transferred ten patients from Tambura to Juba to an ICRC supported surgical facility so that they can receive critical medical care,” Tendayi said.

The months of fighting in Tambura have forced women and children to flee Source-Yubu, Akpa, Mabenge, Kpatanayo, and other locations in the county.

The displaced persons – according to the UN – sought refuge in schools and churches in Wau, Tambura town, Nagero, Nzara, Ezo and Yambio – where living conditions are dire.

Currently on air

12:00:00 - 12:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
4 soldiers die in road accident 1

4 soldiers die in road accident

Published Monday, September 27, 2021

Former govt official bit off man’s ear in argument over social media posts 2

Former govt official bit off man’s ear in argument over social media posts

Published Friday, September 24, 2021

Nimule school fight leaves students injured 3

Nimule school fight leaves students injured

Published Thursday, September 30, 2021

Court finds three Lemon Gaba men guilty of gang-rape, murder charges 4

Court finds three Lemon Gaba men guilty of gang-rape, murder charges

Published Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Renk female protestor is being held for saying ‘Down down Kiir’ 5

Renk female protestor is being held for saying ‘Down down Kiir’

Published Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

10 critically injured patients airlifted from Tambura to Juba – ICRC

Published 39 seconds ago

Gogrial West flash floods death toll rises to 21

Published 21 hours ago

Protect small businesses, shop-razing local gov’t told

Published 22 hours ago

Lecturer sues security unit, landlord over torture

Published 23 hours ago

Local NGO calls for public awareness on petroleum laws

Published 24 hours ago

Boda-boda-truck collision kills two in Nimule

Published Thursday, September 30, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st October 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.