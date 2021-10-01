10 critically injured patients airlifted from Tambura to Juba – ICRC

At least ten wounded patients have been airlifted from Tambura to Juba for intensive surgical care, the International Committee of Red Cross has said.



The patients were transferred between August and September after sustaining serious injuries during the fighting in Tambura County of Western Equatoria State.

In June this year, the fighting broke out between two armed groups, leaving over 200 people dead and nearly 100,000 others displaced.

Last week, the UN Human Rights Commission for South Sudan described the fighting as a massacre being fueled by SSPDF and SPLA-IO forces in the area.

Tendayi Sengwe, the ICRC communication coordinator told Eye Radio that ten patients have been transferred between August and September.

“ICRC has been helping to address the urgent medical need of those injured in the fighting and so far we have transferred ten patients from Tambura to Juba to an ICRC supported surgical facility so that they can receive critical medical care,” Tendayi said.

The months of fighting in Tambura have forced women and children to flee Source-Yubu, Akpa, Mabenge, Kpatanayo, and other locations in the county.

The displaced persons – according to the UN – sought refuge in schools and churches in Wau, Tambura town, Nagero, Nzara, Ezo and Yambio – where living conditions are dire.

