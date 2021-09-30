30th September 2021
Gogrial West flash floods death toll rises to 21

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

A building surrounded by flash waters in Gogrial | Credit | Akuei Bol Majok

The number of people who have lost lives to the torrential in Gogrial West County in Warrap State has risen to 21.

Earlier this week, the state authorities reported that the flash floods had claimed 20 lives in the last two months.

The state minister of youth, culture and sports – Agot Ayar Chieny – told Eye Radio that they found another dead body this morning.

“One person drowned on flood water yesterday,” he confirmed.

Annually, torrential rains caused havoc in several parts of the country, including Jonglei, Lakes, parts of Central and Western Equatoria states.

According to the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs or UNOCHA, an estimated 426,000 people have been affected by flooding in six states since May – with Jonglei and Unity the most affected.

IGAD Climate Prediction stated that heavy rainfall is expected to continue in parts of South Sudan until the end of September.

