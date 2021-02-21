21st February 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Concerns over cattle-related insecurity in Mvolo

Concerns over cattle-related insecurity in Mvolo

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 1 min ago

File: Officials from Western Equatoria State visit the site of previous clashes where 10 people died in Mvolo on Apirl 25, 2020. PHOTO: Elia Faustino

A community leader in Western Equatoria state has called on the national government to intervene after the killing of one person by suspected cattle herders in Mvolo County.

John Ari Stephen was reportedly killed last Saturday while traveling from Yeri to Bahr Grindi Payam for a marriage ceremony.

The former deputy governor of the defunct Amadi state told Eye Radio that the security situation in the area is tense.

Manase Doboui says a big number of cattle herders from the neighboring state are moving and terrorizing locals there.

The two counties of Mvolo in Western Equatoria and Mapur-dit in Lakes state have witnessed several cases of cattle-related incidents since 2016.

A number of peace conferences have taken place in Alauk-Aluak and Mvolo to address community conflicts.

Manase Doboui spoke to Eye Radio from Mvolo.

Currently on air

10:00:00 - 13:00:00

Top10 Music Countdown

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Passenger falls and dies at JIA 1

Passenger falls and dies at JIA

Published Friday, February 19, 2021

Army may use force to disarm ‘gelweng’ 2

Army may use force to disarm ‘gelweng’

Published Thursday, February 18, 2021

S Sudan urged to ratify Nile Basin Treaty 3

S Sudan urged to ratify Nile Basin Treaty

Published Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Ugandan truckers threaten strike after Kubi killing 4

Ugandan truckers threaten strike after Kubi killing

Published Monday, February 15, 2021

S.Sudan loses three more lives to Covid-19 5

S.Sudan loses three more lives to Covid-19

Published Monday, February 15, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Concerns over cattle-related insecurity in Mvolo

Published 1 min ago

Covid-19 cases increase by 166

Published 9 mins ago

Mou Mou passes on in Juba

Published 2 hours ago

Kiir forms Central Equatoria State Government

Published 3 hours ago

Covid-19 patients escape from Yirol hospital

Published 20 hours ago

UN warns localized conflicts could spiral across S.Sudan

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st February 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.