Concerns over cattle-related insecurity in Mvolo

A community leader in Western Equatoria state has called on the national government to intervene after the killing of one person by suspected cattle herders in Mvolo County.
John Ari Stephen was reportedly killed last Saturday while traveling from Yeri to Bahr Grindi Payam for a marriage ceremony.
The former deputy governor of the defunct Amadi state told Eye Radio that the security situation in the area is tense.
Manase Doboui says a big number of cattle herders from the neighboring state are moving and terrorizing locals there.
The two counties of Mvolo in Western Equatoria and Mapur-dit in Lakes state have witnessed several cases of cattle-related incidents since 2016.
A number of peace conferences have taken place in Alauk-Aluak and Mvolo to address community conflicts.
Manase Doboui spoke to Eye Radio from Mvolo.
