Covid-19 cases increase by 166

The Ministry of Health says one more person has succumbed to the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours.

In its daily update Saturday, the health ministry also confirmed 166 new cases of Covid-19.

This raises the number of fatalities to 86 while the cumulative number of cases has now risen to 6,583.

The health ministry says there are 10 severe cases in the intensive care unit.

The cases were confirmed from 703 samples tested in laboratories across the country.

Out of the 166 new cases, 48 were reported by the public health laboratory in Juba.

Med Blue clinic confirmed 115 cases, while the UN Clinic reported 2 and Nzara reported 1 case.

The coronavirus Incident Manager, Dr. Richard Laku advises the public to strictly continue observing anti-coronavirus measures to prevent further spread.

Globally, the pandemic has now infected over 111 million people and killed over 2.4 million as of February 20.

