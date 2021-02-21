21st February 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health | National News | News   |   Covid-19 cases increase by 166

Covid-19 cases increase by 166

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 1 min ago

The Ministry of Health says one more person has succumbed to the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours.

In its daily update Saturday, the health ministry also confirmed 166 new cases of Covid-19.

This raises the number of fatalities to 86 while the cumulative number of cases has now risen to 6,583.

The health ministry says there are 10 severe cases in the intensive care unit.

The cases were confirmed from 703 samples tested in laboratories across the country.

Out of the 166 new cases, 48 were reported by the public health laboratory in Juba.

Med Blue clinic confirmed 115 cases, while the UN Clinic reported 2 and Nzara reported 1 case.

The coronavirus Incident Manager, Dr. Richard Laku advises the public to strictly continue observing anti-coronavirus measures to prevent further spread.

Globally, the pandemic has now infected over 111 million people and killed over 2.4 million as of February 20.

Currently on air

10:00:00 - 13:00:00

Top10 Music Countdown

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Passenger falls and dies at JIA 1

Passenger falls and dies at JIA

Published Friday, February 19, 2021

Army may use force to disarm ‘gelweng’ 2

Army may use force to disarm ‘gelweng’

Published Thursday, February 18, 2021

S Sudan urged to ratify Nile Basin Treaty 3

S Sudan urged to ratify Nile Basin Treaty

Published Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Ugandan truckers threaten strike after Kubi killing 4

Ugandan truckers threaten strike after Kubi killing

Published Monday, February 15, 2021

S.Sudan loses three more lives to Covid-19 5

S.Sudan loses three more lives to Covid-19

Published Monday, February 15, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Covid-19 cases increase by 166

Published 1 min ago

Mou Mou passes on in Juba

Published 2 hours ago

Kiir forms Central Equatoria State Government

Published 3 hours ago

Covid-19 patients escape from Yirol hospital

Published 20 hours ago

UN warns localized conflicts could spiral across S.Sudan

Published 22 hours ago

Secure own accommodation, governor Lobong tells state nominees

Published 24 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st February 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.