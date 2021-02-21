Mou Mou passes on in Juba

The Undersecretary in the Ministry of East African Community Affairs, Mou Mou Athian has passed on.

This was announced last evening by Lewis Anei Madut, the acting community leader for the greater Tonj community in Juba.

Mou Mou died at Juba Teaching Hospital after a short illness the public announcement said.

He was 69.

Mou Mou had reportedly developed Covid-19 related symptoms.

He had served in several positions in the government, including being an undersecretary in the ministry of general education and instructions.

His friends describe him as a rare gem of an academician, a researcher, a mathematician, a linguist of the highest order whose English writing served as school books in Khartoum University.



