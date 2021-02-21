21st February 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health | National News | News   |   Mou Mou passes on in Juba

Mou Mou passes on in Juba

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 1 min ago

Mou Mou had served in several positions in the government, including being an Undersecretary in the Ministry of General Education and Instructions/Courtesy

The Undersecretary in the Ministry of East African Community Affairs, Mou Mou Athian has passed on.

This was announced last evening by Lewis Anei Madut, the acting community leader for the greater Tonj community in Juba.

Mou Mou died at Juba Teaching Hospital after a short illness the public announcement said.

He was 69.

Mou Mou had reportedly developed Covid-19 related symptoms.

He had served in several positions in the government, including being an undersecretary in the ministry of general education and instructions.

His friends describe him as a rare gem of an academician, a researcher, a mathematician, a linguist of the highest order whose English writing served as school books in Khartoum University.

Currently on air

10:00:00 - 13:00:00

Top10 Music Countdown

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Passenger falls and dies at JIA 1

Passenger falls and dies at JIA

Published Friday, February 19, 2021

Army may use force to disarm ‘gelweng’ 2

Army may use force to disarm ‘gelweng’

Published Thursday, February 18, 2021

S Sudan urged to ratify Nile Basin Treaty 3

S Sudan urged to ratify Nile Basin Treaty

Published Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Ugandan truckers threaten strike after Kubi killing 4

Ugandan truckers threaten strike after Kubi killing

Published Monday, February 15, 2021

S.Sudan loses three more lives to Covid-19 5

S.Sudan loses three more lives to Covid-19

Published Monday, February 15, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Mou Mou passes on in Juba

Published 1 min ago

Kiir forms Central Equatoria State Government

Published 1 hour ago

Covid-19 patients escape from Yirol hospital

Published 18 hours ago

UN warns localized conflicts could spiral across S.Sudan

Published 20 hours ago

Secure own accommodation, governor Lobong tells state nominees

Published 22 hours ago

Refugees accuse hosts of ‘taking back land’ before harvests

Published 24 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st February 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.