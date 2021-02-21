You are here: Home | National News | News | Peace | Politics | Kiir forms Central Equatoria State Government
President Salva Kiir issued Presidential Decrees last evening, appointing officials to positions in Central Equatoria State.
The President appointed ministers, county commissioners, advisers, and chairpersons for state commissions, nearing the state government to its full formation.
However, the state parliament is yet to be reconstituted.
President Kiir appointed 17 ministers, five advisers, six chairpersons for Independent Commissions, and six county commissioners from the various peace parties.
Notable among the appointees are the youthful Paulino Lukudu of the Other Political Parties as minister of Information and Communication; and Mawa Moses, as Minister for Roads and Bridges on the SPLM (IG) ticket.
Central Equatoria State—where the country’s capital sits is the first state government to be fully formed as part of implementing the revitalized peace agreement.
The move comes just a day before the Transitional Government of National Unity makes one year since it was partially formed at the national level in 2020.
Disputes among the peace parties over responsibility-sharing in the local government levels have reportedly delayed the full formation of the state governments.
See the full list of officials appointed:
