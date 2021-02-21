Kiir forms Central Equatoria State Government

President Salva Kiir issued Presidential Decrees last evening, appointing officials to positions in Central Equatoria State.

The President appointed ministers, county commissioners, advisers, and chairpersons for state commissions, nearing the state government to its full formation.

However, the state parliament is yet to be reconstituted.

President Kiir appointed 17 ministers, five advisers, six chairpersons for Independent Commissions, and six county commissioners from the various peace parties.

Notable among the appointees are the youthful Paulino Lukudu of the Other Political Parties as minister of Information and Communication; and Mawa Moses, as Minister for Roads and Bridges on the SPLM (IG) ticket.

Central Equatoria State—where the country’s capital sits is the first state government to be fully formed as part of implementing the revitalized peace agreement.

The move comes just a day before the Transitional Government of National Unity makes one year since it was partially formed at the national level in 2020.

Disputes among the peace parties over responsibility-sharing in the local government levels have reportedly delayed the full formation of the state governments.

See the full list of officials appointed:

Advisors

James Modi Laku, peace and security (SSOA) David Wani, economic affairs (IO) Jacob Gore Samuel, legal affairs (IG) Bullen Amos Soro, Human rights (IG) Mariam A. Zachariah, fever and social welfare (IG)

Ministers

Hon. Wayi Godwil Edward, Minister of Cabinet Affairs (IO) Hon. Moro Isaac Genesio, Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement (SSOA) Hon. Gerald Francis Nyukuye, Minister of Peacebuilding (IG) Hon. Taban Emmanuel Baya, Minister of Parliamentary and Legal Affairs (IO) Hon. Paulino Lukudu Obede, Minister of Information and Communication (OPP) Hon. Dorrin Wosuk Ladu, Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports (IG) Hon. Diana Susu Hassan, Minister of Finance, Planning, and Investment (IG) Hon. Wani Top Sebit, Minister of Trade and Industry (IG) Hon. Lily Kafuki Paul, Minister of Agriculture, Environment, and Forestry (SSOA) Hon. Alex Latio Elia, Minister of Animal Resources, Fisheries and Tourism (IG) Hon. Peter Lujo Yospeta, Minister of Cooperative and Rural Development (IO) Hon. Flora Gabriel Modi, Minister of Housing, Land and Public Utilities (IG) Hon. Mawa A. Moses, Minister of Roads and Bridges (IG) Hon. Modi John Molla, Minister of Labor, Public Service and Human Resource (IG) Hon. Nejua Marshal, Minister of Health (IG) Cirisio Zachariah, Minister of General Education and Instructions (IO) Martin Mollai Dodo, Minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare (IG)

Independent Commissions

George Wani Elia, Anti-corruption (IO) deputized by Kenyi Abiaso Asio Moses John, employees justice chamber (IO) deputized by Huda Michael Laila Marino Michael Sebit, HIV/AIDS (SSOA) Felix Lado Johnson, RRC (IG) deputized by Amal Suleiman Isaac Wuri Eluni, human rights (IG) deputized by Emmanuel Kose Wani (IO) Henry Kala Sabuni, conflict resolution and reconciliation (IG) deputized by Amule Barnabas Lemi (IG)

County Commissioners

Hon. Charles Joseph Wani, Juba County (SSOA) Hon. Aggrey Cyrus, Yei River County (IG) Hon. Joseph Mawa John, Morobo County (IG) Hon. James Lino Malou Anok, Terekeka County (IO) Hon. Emmanuel Khamis, Lainya County (IG) Kenyi Erasto Michael, Kajo-Keji County (IO).

