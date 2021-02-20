Covid-19 patients escape from Yirol hospital

A medical officer in Yirol town of Lakes State says some Covid-19 patients have escaped from the hospital.

In January alone, there were 47 Covid-19 positive cases confirmed in Yirol alone.

According to a medical officer, Mabor Kok, some of the patients in the area not accepting their positive Covid-19 results.

“The patients were not accepting their results, so the management decided home isolation for asymptomatic patients,” Mabor Kok told Eye Radio on Friday.

“Those who were in critical condition were quarantined in the hospital. One person escaped at night to seek rituals and this was one of the critical conditions. He was under oxygen and on Sunday night last week, the family sneaked him out of the hospital to go and perform rituals.”

However, Mabor says the patient, unfortunately, passed on.

“When a person is tested positive, they quarrel and claim that it is just the normal flu,” he added.



More Cases Test Positive

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health says it has confirmed another 150 new cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Two more deaths have also been registered.

This raises the number of fatalities to 85 while the cumulative number of cases has now risen to 6,417.

The health ministry says there are 10 severe cases in the intensive care unit.

The cases were confirmed from 872 samples tested in laboratories across the country.

Out of the 150 new cases, 39 were reported by the public health laboratory in Juba.

Med Blue clinic confirmed 97 cases, while Nojoum clinic reported 4 cases.

The coronavirus Incident Manager, Dr. Richard Laku advises the public to strictly continue observing anti-coronavirus measures to prevent further spread.

Globally, the pandemic has now infected over 111 million people and killed over 2.4 million as of February 20.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter