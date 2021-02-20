20th February 2021
UN warns localized conflicts could spiral across S.Sudan

Author: Obaj Okuj/Jale Richard | Published: 4 hours ago

An armed individual in the town of Pibor, in Jonglei state, South Sudan. Pibor has seen violent clashes and confrontations that have resulted in displacement as well as destruction of livelihood and property. (File)/OCHA/Cecilia Attefors

The UN Commission on Human Rights says the continuing violence in South Sudan could spiral out of control across several areas in the country.

In its latest report to the UN Human Rights Council, the experts say the last few months have seen an intensification of violence, with hundreds of civilians killed or displaced.

South Sudan has a government of national unity but horrific violence at regional levels continues.

The reports highlighted the lack of local and national infrastructure almost a year since the formation of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity in South Sudan.

“In our latest report, we have documented the new levels of militia violence engulfing more than three-quarters of the country at the localized level in which children carry weapons and women are traded as spoils of war,” Ms. Yasmin Sooka, the Chairperson of the Commission on Human Rights in the country said via video conference on Friday.

“We are deeply concern that the conflict at a localized level places the entire country at great risks.”

The Commission detailed violence last year among pastoralist militias in central and southern Jonglei State and Greater Pibor Administrative Area which resulted in massive violations against civilians, including the killing and displacement of hundreds.

The reports also warned of little progress in establishing any of the transitional justice mechanisms provided for in Chapter Five of the Agreement to address accountability for conflict-related violations.

After two years of delay, the government last month agreed to establish a hybrid court to prosecute human rights violations.

The UN report calls on the national government to make a genuine effort to restore stability – bringing those who have committed atrocities to justice.

