8th February 2021
Coronavirus community transmissions on the rise

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 1 min ago

The community transmissions are mostly from asymptomatic people who want to travel. Photo courtesy

The Coronavirus Incident Manager at the Ministry of Health has revealed that the new cases confirmed by the Public Health Laboratory are mostly community transmissions.

South Sudan’s coronavirus cumulative cases have risen to 4,609 after the Ministry of Health announced 94 new cases on Sunday, Feb. 7.

“We are seeing a rise in cases and this shows we have serious community transmissions happening,” said Richard Lako, Coronavirus Incident Manage.

He added that as of 20 to 26 of January, the Public Health Laboratory reported up to 140 cases.

Dr. Lako also confirmed as of the 27th of January up to the 2nd of February, they reported 228 cases.

The cases reported, he said, are mostly within the communities and from “people who want to travel so this means we have communities transmission going high because people are relaxed.”

There is public laxity in observing the coronavirus preventive measures put in place by the Ministry of Health.

