Juba summons Ugandan company over WES teak deal

The Ministry of Environment has summoned a Uganda-based company that signed a $2.5 billion dollar contract with authorities in Western Equatoria State to cut teak in the area.

The Undersecretary at the ministry, Africano Mande, revealed this to Eye Radio on Monday.

Mande said the motive is to inform TODAF that the deal it struck with Western Equatoria state governor, Alfred Futuyo Karaba to fell 50 million trees, has been suspended.

This is because, he said, the governor did not consult with the ministry which is mandated to oversee exploitation of national resources.

“It’s the ministry to assess the value of the timber. Besides, the state government has not been formed,” Mande stated.

Another reason for the suspension is the environmental implication the project would have on human settlement in the region if allowed.

“You cannot go and cut 50 million trees in Western Equatoria. That means you are destroying the environment and people will not live there anymore. We are not going to buy it and what we have said is final,” he added.

Efforts to contact Governor Alfred Futuyo were not immediately successful.

He had earlier said the Ugandan company would use revenues generated from the activity to construct roads, airport, schools, hospitals, water systems, and electricity, among others.

Forests, according to the country’s constitution, are a national resource managed by the national government.

