Hamdok’s new cabinet comprises opposition leaders

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has formed a new cabinet which includes former opposition leaders who were part of a peace deal signed in Juba last year.

Announced on Monday, the new government is made up of 25 ministers, according to media reports.

Hamdok dissolved the previous cabinet on Sunday to form a more inclusive government.

Two ministers were selected from the military.

Many are from the Forces for Freedom and Change, which led the protests that saw Omar al-Bashir ousted from power.

Among the most prominent faces that entered the new cabinet were Mariam al-Sadiq al-Mahdi – the daughter of Sudan’s last democratically elected prime minister, Sadiq al-Mahdi. She was given foreign affairs ministry.

Prime Minister Hamdok appointed Gibril Ibrahim, the leader of the Justice and Equality Movement as the Minister of Finance.

Ibrahim’s appointment comes as part of the movements that signed the peace deal in Juba, and his appointment came in commitment to the principle of power-sharing in accordance with the provision of the peace agreement.

Four former ministers kept their portfolios, namely: Justice, Irrigation, Higher Education and Religious Affairs.

There are still military men in Hamdok’s cabinet – a reminder of the awkward marriage between soldiers and civilians as Sudan continues its planned transition to democracy.

