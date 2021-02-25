25th February 2021
Coronavirus infects 125 more people

Coronavirus infects 125 more people

Author: Ayite Susan | Published: 4 hours ago

 

More than 100 people have tested positive for the coronavirus between Tuesday and Wednesday in South Sudan.

According to results published by the Ministry of Health, out of 553 samples, 125 tested positive.

Of the cases detected, Bentiu recorded 6, Lankien reported 2 cases, the UN Clinic registered 8, Nojum clinic detected 1 case, while MedBlue clinic and the Public Health Laboratory confirmed 65 and 43 cases respectively.

This has increased the cumulative number of confirmed cases in the country to 7,349.

No one died from the virus as of yesterday.

But 9 people are receiving injections under severe conditions at the clinics.

The total number of people recorded to have died from the coronavirus remains at 87.

The public is advised to strictly continue observing preventive measures such as wearing facemasks, staying away from crowded places, handwashing with soap and water, and sanitize.

You can report any suspected case in your area through the free telephone number: 6-6-6-6.

