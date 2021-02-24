Western Bahr el Ghazal state revitalized government formed

President Salva Kiir has reconstituted the Western Bahr el Ghazal state government by appointing representatives of the various party to the revitalized peace agreement.

Among the appointees are 17 State Ministers, 5 Advisors to governor Sarah Cleto Rial, and 3 County Commissioners.

The President further appointed 30 officials of the States’ Independent Commissions.

The appointees are representatives of the main SPLM party of the former Interim Transitional Government of National Unity, South Sudan Opposition Alliance, SPLM-IO, Other Political Parties, and the National Agenda, a partner to the former Interim Transitional Government of National Unity.

But a group of lawyers on Tuesday petitioned the Ministry of Justice over what they described as a violation of South Sudan’s constitution by President Salva Kiir.

The lawyers and advocates have dismissed as unconstitutional the move by President Kiir to appoint all state government officials.

They accuse the president of not respecting the constitution and the provisions of the September 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement.

However, the government spokesperson told Eye Radio on Monday that the absence of revised constitutions in the states made President Kiir make the appointments.

Here is the list of appointees for Western Bahr El Ghazal state government:

State Ministers

Arkanjelo Anyar Anyar Mel – Minister of Cabinet Affairs – SPLM-ITGoNU Kamil Wana Oraj – Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement – SPLM-ITGoNU Dr. James Patrick Ibrahim – Minister of Peace-Building – SPLM-ITGoNU James Ernest Maku – Minister of Parliamentary and Legal Affairs – SPLM-ITGoNU Andison Arkanjelo Musa Albino – Minister of Information and Communication – SPLM-IO Muhamad Ali Goni – Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports – SSOA Josephine Mario Ali – Minister of Finance, Planning and Investment – SPLM-IO Akol Majok Rok – Minister of Trade and Industry – SPLM-ITGoNU Daniel Akuong Dut – Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Forestry – SPLM-IO Arkanjelo Fotur Wad Magat – Minister of Animal Resources, Fisheries and Tourism – SSOA Teresa Pasquale Madut – Minister of Cooperatives and Rural Development – SPLM-ITGoNU Angui Julu Angui – Minister of Housing, Land and Public Utilities – National Alliance-OPP-SPLM-ITGoNU Muhamaden Abubakar Muhamaden – Minister of Roads and Bridges – SPLM-ITGoNU Matilda John-de – Minister of Labor, Public Service and Human Resource Development – SPLM-IO Dr. Vincent Taban Joseph – Minister of Health – SPLM-IO Ejudio Arkanjelo Safu – Minister of Education and General Instruction – SPLM-ITGoNU Christina Gabriel Ali – Minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare – SPLM-ITGoNU

County Commissioners

Nichola Thiep Wol – Commissioner of Jur River County – SPLM-ITGoNU Salah Mameji Mamiri – Commissioner of Raja County – SPLM-IO Josento Matia Mboro – Commissioner of Wau County – SPLM-ITGoNU

Advisors

Faisal Fodhul Morgan – Advisor on Peace and Security – SPLM-IO Anthony Fadha Ubur – Advisor on Economic Affairs – SPLM-ITGoNU Monica Louis Mawien – Advisor on Legal Affairs – SPLM-ITGoNU Peter Morkobi Gabriel – Advisor on Human Rights – National Agenda-ITGoNU Elia Paul Ngori – Advisor on Gender, Child and Social Welfare – SSOA

Members of States Independent Commissions

Anti-corruption Commission

Anthony Abdalla Toka – Chairperson of Anti-corruption Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Alfati Abubakar Balen – Chairperson Anti-corruption Commission – SSOA Franco Germany – Deputy Chairperson of Anti-corruption Commission – SSOA Kokeo Anna Kedi – Member, Anti-corruption Commission – SPLM-IO Richard John Richard – Member, Anti-corruption Commission – National Agenda-ITGoNU Zachariah Ageny Aleu – Member, Anti-corruption Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU

Employees Justice Chamber

Dehia Abdelrahman Dehia – Chairperson of Employees Justice Chamber – SPLM-ITGoNU Joseph Anthony Falla – Deputy Chairperson, Employees Justice Chamber – SPLM-IO Simon Angeu Wol – Member, Employees Justice Chamber – SPLM-ITGoNU Natalina Raphael Albino – Member, Employees Justice Chamber – SSOA Abdallah Kondo Fatak – Member, Employees Justice Chamber – SPLM-ITGoNU

HIV/AIDs Commission

Hussein Meskin Hagar – Chairperson of HIV/AIDs Commission – SSOA Bona Mayar Lueth – Deputy Chairperson of HIV/AIDs Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Angelo Atugo Deng – Member, HIV/AIDs Commission – SPLM-IO Amel Yak – Member, HIV/AIDs Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Pio Baptist Ukul – Member, HIV/AIDs Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU

Relief and Rehabilitation Commission

Basham Musa Yaga – Chairperson of Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – SPLM-IO Arkanjelo Musa Albino – Deputy Chairperson of Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Joseph John Banbo – Member, Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – National Agenda – ITGoNU Arafa Abdelrahman Hussein – Member, Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – SSOA Randa Lawrence Romanuo – Member, Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU

Human Rights Commission

Juma Abdalla Jur – Chairperson of Human Rights Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Rita Thomas Bazingere – Deputy Chairperson of Human Rights Commission – SPLM-IO Joseph Richard Opoka – Member, Human Rights Commission – SSOA William Elario Asue – Member, Human Rights Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU

Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission

Monica Adut Thiep – Chairperson of Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Mel Aleu Goch Akech – Chairperson of Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Valentino Akech Akuar – Deputy Chairperson of Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – SPLM-IO Zeinab Akech Akon – Member, Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Edward Ngun Ukolo – Member, Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – National Agenda-ITGoNU

