Western Bahr el Ghazal state revitalized government formed

Kiir appointed 17 State Ministers, 5 Advisors, 3 County Commissioners and 30 officials of the Independent Commissions.
President Salva Kiir has reconstituted the Western Bahr el Ghazal state government by appointing representatives of the various party to the revitalized peace agreement.
Among the appointees are 17 State Ministers, 5 Advisors to governor Sarah Cleto Rial, and 3 County Commissioners.
The President further appointed 30 officials of the States’ Independent Commissions.
The appointees are representatives of the main SPLM party of the former Interim Transitional Government of National Unity, South Sudan Opposition Alliance, SPLM-IO, Other Political Parties, and the National Agenda, a partner to the former Interim Transitional Government of National Unity.
But a group of lawyers on Tuesday petitioned the Ministry of Justice over what they described as a violation of South Sudan’s constitution by President Salva Kiir.
The lawyers and advocates have dismissed as unconstitutional the move by President Kiir to appoint all state government officials.
They accuse the president of not respecting the constitution and the provisions of the September 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement.
However, the government spokesperson told Eye Radio on Monday that the absence of revised constitutions in the states made President Kiir make the appointments.
Here is the list of appointees for Western Bahr El Ghazal state government:
State Ministers
- Arkanjelo Anyar Anyar Mel – Minister of Cabinet Affairs – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Kamil Wana Oraj – Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Dr. James Patrick Ibrahim – Minister of Peace-Building – SPLM-ITGoNU
- James Ernest Maku – Minister of Parliamentary and Legal Affairs – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Andison Arkanjelo Musa Albino – Minister of Information and Communication – SPLM-IO
- Muhamad Ali Goni – Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports – SSOA
- Josephine Mario Ali – Minister of Finance, Planning and Investment – SPLM-IO
- Akol Majok Rok – Minister of Trade and Industry – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Daniel Akuong Dut – Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Forestry – SPLM-IO
- Arkanjelo Fotur Wad Magat – Minister of Animal Resources, Fisheries and Tourism – SSOA
- Teresa Pasquale Madut – Minister of Cooperatives and Rural Development – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Angui Julu Angui – Minister of Housing, Land and Public Utilities – National Alliance-OPP-SPLM-ITGoNU
- Muhamaden Abubakar Muhamaden – Minister of Roads and Bridges – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Matilda John-de – Minister of Labor, Public Service and Human Resource Development – SPLM-IO
- Dr. Vincent Taban Joseph – Minister of Health – SPLM-IO
- Ejudio Arkanjelo Safu – Minister of Education and General Instruction – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Christina Gabriel Ali – Minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare – SPLM-ITGoNU
County Commissioners
- Nichola Thiep Wol – Commissioner of Jur River County – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Salah Mameji Mamiri – Commissioner of Raja County – SPLM-IO
- Josento Matia Mboro – Commissioner of Wau County – SPLM-ITGoNU
Advisors
- Faisal Fodhul Morgan – Advisor on Peace and Security – SPLM-IO
- Anthony Fadha Ubur – Advisor on Economic Affairs – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Monica Louis Mawien – Advisor on Legal Affairs – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Peter Morkobi Gabriel – Advisor on Human Rights – National Agenda-ITGoNU
- Elia Paul Ngori – Advisor on Gender, Child and Social Welfare – SSOA
Members of States Independent Commissions
Anti-corruption Commission
- Anthony Abdalla Toka – Chairperson of Anti-corruption Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Alfati Abubakar Balen – Chairperson Anti-corruption Commission – SSOA
- Franco Germany – Deputy Chairperson of Anti-corruption Commission – SSOA
- Kokeo Anna Kedi – Member, Anti-corruption Commission – SPLM-IO
- Richard John Richard – Member, Anti-corruption Commission – National Agenda-ITGoNU
- Zachariah Ageny Aleu – Member, Anti-corruption Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
Employees Justice Chamber
- Dehia Abdelrahman Dehia – Chairperson of Employees Justice Chamber – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Joseph Anthony Falla – Deputy Chairperson, Employees Justice Chamber – SPLM-IO
- Simon Angeu Wol – Member, Employees Justice Chamber – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Natalina Raphael Albino – Member, Employees Justice Chamber – SSOA
- Abdallah Kondo Fatak – Member, Employees Justice Chamber – SPLM-ITGoNU
HIV/AIDs Commission
- Hussein Meskin Hagar – Chairperson of HIV/AIDs Commission – SSOA
- Bona Mayar Lueth – Deputy Chairperson of HIV/AIDs Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Angelo Atugo Deng – Member, HIV/AIDs Commission – SPLM-IO
- Amel Yak – Member, HIV/AIDs Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Pio Baptist Ukul – Member, HIV/AIDs Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
Relief and Rehabilitation Commission
- Basham Musa Yaga – Chairperson of Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – SPLM-IO
- Arkanjelo Musa Albino – Deputy Chairperson of Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Joseph John Banbo – Member, Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – National Agenda – ITGoNU
- Arafa Abdelrahman Hussein – Member, Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – SSOA
- Randa Lawrence Romanuo – Member, Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
Human Rights Commission
- Juma Abdalla Jur – Chairperson of Human Rights Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Rita Thomas Bazingere – Deputy Chairperson of Human Rights Commission – SPLM-IO
- Joseph Richard Opoka – Member, Human Rights Commission – SSOA
- William Elario Asue – Member, Human Rights Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission
- Monica Adut Thiep – Chairperson of Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Mel Aleu Goch Akech – Chairperson of Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Valentino Akech Akuar – Deputy Chairperson of Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – SPLM-IO
- Zeinab Akech Akon – Member, Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Edward Ngun Ukolo – Member, Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – National Agenda-ITGoNU