Coronavirus screening staff are “at war without ammunition”

16th March 2020
Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 4 hours ago

Ariel view of Juba International Airport | File photo

The South Sudan’s ambassador to China has expressed disappointments at the Ministry of Health and World Health Organization for distributing less face masks to coronavirus screening staffs operating at Juba International Airport.

According to Amb. Andruga Duku, upon his arrival at the airport over the weekend, most of the coronavirus screening personnel had no face masks.

“I found those working at the airport mingling with arrivals without any masks. We don’t have enough masks at the airport,” Amb. Andruga told Eye Radio via cellphone at an isolation center in Juba on Sunday.

He said this could expose the health workers – a blunder that has high chances of putting the entire nation in danger…

“You cannot go to the battlefield when you don’t have enough ammunition to fight the war,” he added.

So far, several coronavirus cases have been confirmed in neighboring Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan, DRC, and Egypt.

The World Health Organization and the ministry of health say South Sudan remains coronavirus-free.

According to W.H.O, you can protect yourself and family from coronavirus by washing your hands frequently with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub kills viruses that may be on your hands.

The ministry stressed that you must always maintain social distancing, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

The UN health agency also advises that you must practice respiratory hygiene, this means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze, then dispose of the used tissue immediately.

