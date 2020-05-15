15th May 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
Coronavirus victims to be buried by gov’t, not familiesFULL TEXT: Kiir’s 2020 SPLA Day Speech12 people die in Warrap attackDiplomat calls for respect for anti-coronavirus measuresSouth Sudan registers first Covid-19 death
COVID-19 Statistics
ConfirmedRecoveredDeaths
S.Sudan23131
E.Africa1,960
70765
World4,444,670
1,588,858
302,493

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Featured | Health | National News | News   |   Coronavirus victims to be buried by gov’t, not families

Coronavirus victims to be buried by gov’t, not families

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 3 mins ago

A boy sits on a grave at Konyo Konyo burial ground in Juba, capital of South Sudan, Nov. 5, 2017 | Gale Julius/Xinhua

All people who die of coronavirus will be buried by trained healthcare workers but not family members, the High-Level Taskforce on Covid-19 pandemic has announced.

This directive comes after the country registered its first coronavirus death on Thursday.

In its communique, the taskforce said remains of victims of COVID-19 shall not be transported to their ancestral home for burial.

“The burial in this situation is conducted according to strict protocol and guidelines by specially trained healthcare workers,” said Dr. Makur Koriom, undersecretary at the Ministry of Health.

This is to protect their families and loved ones from Covid-19 exposure.

“…victims of COVID19 will not be transported to their home villages or ancestral towns for burial because of the risk of exposing relative and love and also the community to infection,” Dr Makur added.

South Sudan now has a total of 231 cases with 3 recoveries and one death.

Currently on air

12:00:00 - 13:00:00

Peace of Her Mind

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir replaces army chief 1

Kiir replaces army chief

Published Monday, May 11, 2020

SPLM PB calls for compromise over states allocation 2

SPLM PB calls for compromise over states allocation

Published Sunday, May 10, 2020

South Sudan lifts air transport ban 3

South Sudan lifts air transport ban

Published Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Presidency has ‘no mandate’ to allocate states – political analyst 4

Presidency has ‘no mandate’ to allocate states – political analyst

Published Monday, May 11, 2020

Kiir considers total lockdown amid rising Covid-19 cases 5

Kiir considers total lockdown amid rising Covid-19 cases

Published Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Coronavirus victims to be buried by gov’t, not families

Published 3 mins ago

FULL TEXT: Kiir’s 2020 SPLA Day Speech

Published 12 mins ago

12 people die in Warrap attack

Published 37 mins ago

Diplomat calls for respect for anti-coronavirus measures

Published 3 hours ago

South Sudan registers first Covid-19 death

Published 17 hours ago

Army cordons POC, allegedly prevents IDPs from exiting

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th May 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.