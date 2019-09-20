Council of churches criticized for organizing prayers

Some members of the public have criticized the Council of Churches for organizing prayers that they say do not yield fruits.

Yesterday, the Council of Churches organized a national day of prayer for peace at the Presidential Palace or J1.

Over 1,000 government officials attended the prayers.

The day, according to the clerics, was dedicated to the political leaders in hopes that they would commit to healing, reconciliation and peace in the country.

However, the same church leaders organized a retreat at the Vatican earlier this year whereby Pope Francis kissed the feet of President Kiir, Dr. Riek Machar, Imminent personality Rebecca Nyandeng and First Vice President Taban Deng Gai.

Reacting to this, a South Sudanese asks, and I quote:

“If the Vatican prayers cannot work, what miracle do you think others can make to bring peace into the country?” End quote.

Another said: “Kneeling on the pillows already means this prayer will not be answered.” End quote.

One caller stressed that the prayers should have involved everyone, rather than specific people.

“It’s not bad to pray but the question is, why is the Council of Churches organizing this prayers for specific people? If this prayers is for South Sudan, or peace in South Sudan then everyone should go there and pray. But now we don’t understand what is happening, they pray but there is nothing tangible coming out, no fruits.”

For his part, the Archbishop of the Catholic Diocese of Juba, Paulino Lukudu said similar prayers have been held several times.

He urged South Sudanese leaders to bring lasting peace in the country.

“This is not the first prayer, we have been praying a lot in this country, all our Churches all of us we have been praying for peace, the peace of South Sudan, the peace of our people. We have been praying from here from this country and we involved the whole the world. The last moment with our President we even reached our religious leaders in the world. You have seen us in the Vatican, the Christian people have prayed, are they not enough? Are they not more than enough?”

