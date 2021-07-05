Court formally charges five suspected drug traffickers

The high court in Juba has officially brought criminal charges against five people involved in drug trafficking.

A charge is a formal accusation of a crime, usually brought by criminal complaints, indictments, or information against a suspect.

On Monday, the high court listened to the charges, time, date, and place that the criminal activity took place, the alleged involvement of the accused, and the details of the crime itself.

The accused were arrested by the anti-drug department in November 2020 at Juba International Airport in possession of 26 kilograms of heroin.

They include two Kenyans, two Nigerians, and a South Sudanese woman.

The prime suspects are two Kenyans – Brian Osmego Fitao, 31; and Jackson Cairo Moniga, 35 – and two Nigerians – Dudo Noma, 45; and Christopher Anahnon, 23; and Zedida Andro Alizo, 27 – a South Sudanese citizen.

The high court formally indicted the five suspects.

It, however, dismissed the charges against the sixth suspect who was handed over to the South Sudan authorities by Interpol.

The elated Diana Bortel Ohisa, 37, said she was only arrested because her husband was considered the mastermind of the drug trafficking ring that led to the arrest of the five suspects.

“I sincerely thank God. This is a feeling that I cannot describe. But I thank you God for revealing the truth. He stands for the truth, and I return to him all the glory,” she told Eye Radio.

According to the court, a formal trial will now begin. The next court session will resume on July 12, 2021.

South Sudan law says whoever commits the offense of aggravated unlawful dealing in a dangerous drug, upon conviction, shall be sentenced to death or life imprisonment.

