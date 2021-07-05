5th July 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Justice | News   |   Court formally charges five suspected drug traffickers

Court formally charges five suspected drug traffickers

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 1 min ago

Suspects Zedida Andro Alizo, 27; Dudo Noma, 45; Christopher Anahnon, 23; Brian Osmego Fitao, 31; and Jackson Cairo Moniga, 35, in Juba on 23 April 2021 | Credit | Michael Daniel/Eye Radio

The high court in Juba has officially brought criminal charges against five people involved in drug trafficking.

A charge is a formal accusation of a crime, usually brought by criminal complaints, indictments, or information against a suspect.

On Monday, the high court listened to the charges, time, date, and place that the criminal activity took place, the alleged involvement of the accused, and the details of the crime itself.

The accused were arrested by the anti-drug department in November 2020 at Juba International Airport in possession of 26 kilograms of heroin.

They include two Kenyans, two Nigerians, and a South Sudanese woman.

The prime suspects are two Kenyans – Brian Osmego Fitao, 31; and Jackson Cairo Moniga, 35 – and two Nigerians – Dudo Noma, 45; and Christopher Anahnon, 23; and Zedida Andro Alizo, 27 – a South Sudanese citizen.

The high court formally indicted the five suspects.

It, however, dismissed the charges against the sixth suspect who was handed over to the South Sudan authorities by Interpol.

The elated Diana Bortel Ohisa, 37, said she was only arrested because her husband was considered the mastermind of the drug trafficking ring that led to the arrest of the five suspects.

“I sincerely thank God. This is a feeling that I cannot describe. But I thank you God for revealing the truth. He stands for the truth, and I return to him all the glory,” she told Eye Radio.

According to the court, a formal trial will now begin. The next court session will resume on July 12, 2021.

South Sudan law says whoever commits the offense of aggravated unlawful dealing in a dangerous drug, upon conviction, shall be sentenced to death or life imprisonment.

Currently on air

18:30:00 - 19:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Governor Cleto’s bodyguard found dead 1

Governor Cleto’s bodyguard found dead

Published Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Kiir reconstitutes Council of States 2

Kiir reconstitutes Council of States

Published Saturday, July 3, 2021

Thirty-five MPs axed before taking oath 3

Thirty-five MPs axed before taking oath

Published Sunday, July 4, 2021

Peace MPs to be sworn-in on 9 July 4

Peace MPs to be sworn-in on 9 July

Published Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Girls outperform boys in 2021 primary education exams 5

Girls outperform boys in 2021 primary education exams

Published Friday, July 2, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Court formally charges five suspected drug traffickers

Published 1 min ago

S Sudan still not combatting human trafficking, says US

Published 39 mins ago

‘Reckless driving’ claims two lives in Juba

Published 51 mins ago

Oil reserves declining in some blocks — Awow

Published 9 hours ago

Stop buying V8’s, invest your money—petroleum minister

Published 24 hours ago

Judiciary receives vehicles, IT equipment

Published Sunday, July 4, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th July 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.