Covid-19: Africa told to prepare for the worst

The World Health Organization has warned that African countries should prepare for the worst as coronavirus cases continue to increase across the continent.

So far, Egypt has reported the largest number of positive cases standing at 196, followed by South Africa at 116, Algeria 72, Morocco 49, Senegal 31, Burkina Faso 20, Cameroon 10, Rwanda 8, DR Congo 7, Ghana 7 and Kenya 7.

W.H.O reports that there are slightly over 591 coronavirus patients in Africa and the numbers are rising each day.

Speaking during a Press conference yesterday, W.H.O Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said coronavirus is presenting an unprecedented threat.

“We probably have undetected cases. We have to prepare for the worst. In other countries we have seen how the virus actually accelerates after a certain tipping point. So the best advice for Africa is to prepare for the worst,” he added.

Dr. Ghebreyesus went on to say: “Don’t assume your community won’t be affected. Prepare as if it will be. Don’t assume you won’t be infected. Prepare as if you will be.”

Meanwhile the United Nations Mission in South Sudan says it has suspended the travel of staff on Rest and Recuperation leave until 15 April to prevent the spread of the disease to the country.

“This is part of a new measures in support of Government-led efforts to prevent and prepare for the coronavirus (COVID-19),” UNMISS says in a statement.

The statement adds that, the measures aim to protect the people of South Sudan and UN staff.

UNMISS further states that, all activities that requires hosting large gatherings of people are also being postponed in line with the Government’s public health advice.