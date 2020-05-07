7th May 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
COVID-19 Statistics
LocationConfirmedRecoveredDeaths
South Sudan7420
East Africa1519
55143
World3,820,689
1,303,097265,094

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health | National News | News   |   Covid-19 cases reach 90

Covid-19 cases reach 90

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 2 mins ago

COVID-19 cases in South Sudan have risen to 90 after 16 new infections were confirmed on Thursday evening.

 

According to the Director-General at the Ministry of Health-Dr. Richard Lako, all 16 patients are South Sudanese who had been granted permission to travel to the states; while others are contacts of the previous cases.

Dr. Lako revealed that out of the 162 samples tested, 22 test results returned equivocal and needed a retest.

All the 16 new cases are in Juba.

“The Public Health Laboratory on Thursday 7 May 2020, released 162 tests, out of these, 16 cases were confirmed positive while 22 are to be rerun and 149 tests returned negative,” Dr. Lako told reporters after the Taskforce’s daily meeting in Juba.

Earlier this week, the High-Level taskforce blamed noncompliance to its directives for the exponential rise in coronavirus cases in the past one week.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health discharged two recovered patients. The country has not registered any deaths.

Popular Stories
S. Sudan confirms 10 new Covid-19 cases 1

S. Sudan confirms 10 new Covid-19 cases

Published Friday, May 1, 2020

S. Sudan confirms ‘first’ COVID-19 recovered cases 2

S. Sudan confirms ‘first’ COVID-19 recovered cases

Published Monday, May 4, 2020

S.Sudan eyes Madagascan herb for Covid-19 ‘cure’ 3

S.Sudan eyes Madagascan herb for Covid-19 ‘cure’

Published Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Refugees in Uganda ‘collect mangoes to survive’ inside S.Sudan 4

Refugees in Uganda ‘collect mangoes to survive’ inside S.Sudan

Published Sunday, May 3, 2020

Private clinics warned against COVID-19 testing 5

Private clinics warned against COVID-19 testing

Published Monday, May 4, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Covid-19 cases reach 90

Published 2 mins ago

Displaced workers threaten to sue Juba’s top hotel

Published 4 hours ago

U.S promises assistance to cushion E.A from locusts, Covid-19

Published 6 hours ago

UN appeals for $6.7 billion to protect millions in fragile countries

Published 8 hours ago

Long distance learning to benefit few students-activist

Published 8 hours ago

Unified forces to be deployed within 30 days

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th May 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.