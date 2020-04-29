You are here: Home | Breaking News | COVID-19 | Health | National News | News | Covid-19 cases rise to 35
South Sudan has confirmed another case of COVID-19, raising the number to 35.
The patient is a 23-year-old, female who wanted to travel to Kuajok in Warrap state, the High-Level Task Force on Covid-19 pandemic said on Wednesday evening.
“The Public Health Laboratory released 100 results. Of these, one case was confirmed positive while 14 were equivocal and need a retest,” said Dr. Makur Koriom, the Undersecretary at the Ministry of Health.
He says the new patient had no contact with the previous 34 cases, signaling a surge in community transmissions.
