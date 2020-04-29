29th April 2020
Family wants Covid-19-negative son released

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 min ago

A family in Aweil in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State is demanding the release of their son who is being held over coronavirus test result.

According to the family member, the 28-year-old man named Wol Agel was arrested and detained last Thursday after testing negative for the virus.

Wol had just arrived from Sudan when he contacted the emergency team after showing symptoms of the coronavirus in Gok Macahr, Aweil North County.

The family says after the samples were taken, the young man was informed that he had tested negative.

However, security personnel later detained him.

“On Tuesday I spoke with the police commissioner there in Aweil, he promised me that they will release him but they did not release him and the worse part of it is his health condition is not good,” his cousin, Nunu Aguel told Eye Radio on Wednesday. “He was taken to the court with a bad situation.”

Aguel says Aweil authorities have charged Wol with an offense of publishing false information.

“They adjourned the court siting to 5th of May and even they are not allowing his family to visit him,” Aguel added.

When contacted by Eye Radio, Northern Bahr el Ghazal state officials declined to comment on the matter.

