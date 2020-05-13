13th May 2020
Covid-19 cases surpass 200

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 1 min ago

South Sudan’s coronavirus cases have exceeded 200 on Wednesday after the high-level taskforce on Covid-19 announced nine more people had tested positive the disease.

 

“The Public Health Laboratory released 108 test results. Of these, 9 were confirmed positive while 99 tests returned negative,” said a communique of the taskforce on Wednesday.

The task force said all the nine positive cases are South Sudanese, some alerts while others are contacts of the previous cases.

The task force directed the ministries of Health, Trade, Transport, and East African Affairs to implement resolutions of the East African Community Heads of States video conference meeting on Tuesday.

During the meeting, President Kiir told his counterparts that the country may impose total lockdown as the situation may dictate.

The country’s total confirmed cases now stand at 203 with no deaths.

13th May 2020

