13th May 2020
14 killed in Cuei-bet, Lakes State
14 killed in Cuei-bet, Lakes State

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 1 min ago

GREATER LAKES

At least 14 people have reportedly been killed after a pregnant woman was gang-raped in Cuei-bet County of Lakes State.

According to the Secretary-General of the defunct Gok state, the violence started when some armed youth gang-raped the seven-month pregnant woman on Monday.

“The conflict erupted in Panyar at a place called Pabach and Tayar that is a grazing land in a swampy area there,” Ater Amos said on Wednesday, adding that the fight involved youth from Panyar and Waat sections.

“This conflict was a result of a pregnant woman who was raped by youths, so the youths went and carried out an attack as an act of revenge. 14 people were killed, six from Yanyar, and 8 from Waat.”

He, however, stated that the situation is now calm.

According to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, since the outbreak of civil war, hundreds of women have suffered extreme cases of sexual violence, including gang-rape and sexual abuse of minors with impunity.

UNMISS also says early this year that revenge attacks and cattle-related killings remain the biggest insecurity challenges after political violence subsided in the country following the signing of the revitalized peace agreement.

