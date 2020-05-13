NAS accuses gov’t of onslaught, gov’t denies

The National Salvation Front has accused the government of declaring an all-out war on its bases.

In a press release issued on Tuesday signed by Gen. Thomas Cirilo, the chairman and commander in chief of the armed group, the decision will only expose civilians to more suffering, including coronavirus threats.

The statement does not cite indents of attack by the government and its specific bases in the country.

Responding to the latest allegations, the army spokesperson termed it as “cheap propaganda.”

“No, that’s is not true and cheap propaganda, the party that is at war is with SPLA/IO, and the last release I read on media was the deputy spokesperson accusing NAS of attacking their defensive positions at Kala one and two, they are the one at war, we have nothing to do with their clashes in the bushes,” Maj. Gen Lul told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

The SSPDF on several past occasions had accused NAS of violating the peace deal by ambushing civilians along major roads in the defunct Yei River state, located southwest of the capital.

On Tuesday, three people were reportedly killed and four others wounded in an ambush along Yei Juba Road which was blamed on NAS forces by the police commissioner in the former Yei river state, Major General, Lujang Kamba.

In January this year, SSOMA leaders, including Gen. Thomas Cirilo, signed the Rome Declaration with the government of South Sudan.

However, the Rome-based Church leaders argue that the latest series of security incidents the area poses a threat to the peace process.