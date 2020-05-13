13th May 2020
COVID-19 | Health | National News | News   |   Kiir considers total lockdown amid rising Covid-19 cases

Kiir considers total lockdown amid rising Covid-19 cases

Author: Emmanuel J Akile | Published: 3 hours ago

President Salva Kiir in a past government function in Juba. PHOTO: Courtesy

President Salva Kiir says South Sudan may impose total lockdown if the Covid-19 situation worsens in the country.

As of Tuesday, South Sudan recorded 194 cases of the novel pandemic.

In several countries where the pandemic has claimed thousands of lives, governments have imposed total lockdown to prevent and contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Lockdown requires people to stock food items and other essential commodities.

But last week, President Kiir and his deputies resolved to lift air transport ban and open bars and other businesses despite confirmation of more cases on daily basis.

Now, President Kiir says he may impose total lockdown as the situation may dictate.

Speaking to his fellow the East African Community leaders during a consultative meeting via video conference on Tuesday, Kiir said:

“The strategic priority areas for the government of the Republic of South Sudan are, one, reaching all the community with messages of social distancing, personal and respiratory hygiene. Two, enhancing our national capacity to manage cases both at home and in our hospitals. Three, continue to take stringent measures to control population movement including total lockdown as the situation may dictate. Four, working closely with our partners and the region to leverage resources to meet this enormous challenge.”

He told the regional leaders that since the first case of the coronavirus was announced in the country, the government has taken measures to curb the spread of the pandemic.

13th May 2020

