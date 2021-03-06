Covid-19 claims USAP leader-Joseph Ukel

The leader of the United Sudan African Party (USAP) has succumbed to Covid-19 in Juba.

Joseph Ukel Abang died Friday afternoon after his health worsened.

He had contracted the coronavirus disease.

According to the Secretary-General of the USAP Party, the late figure of the Other Opposition Parties—OPP, will be buried in the Western Bahr El –Ghazal Capital, Wau.

“Now we are in his house preparing for arrangements for the body to be taken to Wau maybe on Monday or Tuesday. It was discovered he died of Covid-19,” Philip Jiben told Eye Radio on Saturday.

The late Joseph Ukel died at the age of 82.

He was born in January 1939 in Achot, a village in Western Bahr El Ghazal.

He was a key member of the opposition section that challenged the Kiir administration following the eruption of conflicts in the country in 2013.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health says one other person also succumbed to the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours.

In its daily update on Friday, the health ministry also confirmed 150 new cases of Covid-19.

This raised the number of fatalities to 102 while the cumulative number of cases has now risen to 8,677.

The cases were confirmed from 882 samples tested in laboratories across the country.

The health ministry says there are 6 severe cases in the intensive care unit.

The coronavirus Incident Manager, Dr. Richard Laku advises the public to strictly continue observing anti-coronavirus measures to prevent further spread.

Globally, the pandemic has now infected over 116 million people and killed over 2.5 million as of today.

