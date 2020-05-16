Covid-19 deaths increase

South Sudan has registered two more coronavirus deaths as 4 positive cases were confirmed on Friday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 235 with four recoveries and four deaths.

The first case confirmed on April 5th is the latest to recover from the virus.

The Undersecretary at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Makur Koriom says more test results will be released by the Public Health Laboratory today.

“Alerts that were admitted over the last 48 hours, three of them have confirmed positive, unfortunately, two of these alerts succumbed to their illness before we obtained the results and this brings the total number of the loss due to Covid19 to three,” Dr. Koriom said on Friday evening.

“The other alleged were positive they came in a critical condition but they were managed and they are now in stable condition at the Dr. John Garang Infectious Diseases Center, this brings the total number of the cases so far in South Sudan to 235 with a total of four recoveries and four deaths.”

In the region, Kenya has 45 deaths out of 781 confirmed cases and 284 have recovered. In Uganda, confirmed cases have reached 203 with 63 recoveries and no deaths.