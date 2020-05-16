16th May 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
We’ve not lived to the expectations, Kiir says of SPLM dayKiir dissolves Covid-19 taskforceCovid-19 deaths increaseWomen activists protest rape cases, demand justiceCourt acquits Chabur of corruption charges

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health | National News | News   |   Covid-19 deaths increase

Covid-19 deaths increase

Author:  Elsheikh Chol Ajieng | Published: 10 hours ago

South Sudan has registered two more coronavirus deaths as 4 positive cases were confirmed on Friday.

 

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 235 with four recoveries and four deaths.

The first case confirmed on April 5th is the latest to recover from the virus.

The Undersecretary at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Makur Koriom says more test results will be released by the Public Health Laboratory today.

“Alerts that were admitted over the last 48 hours, three of them have confirmed positive, unfortunately, two of these alerts succumbed to their illness before we obtained the results and this brings the total number of the loss due to Covid19 to three,” Dr. Koriom said on Friday evening.

“The other alleged were positive they came in a critical condition but they were managed and they are now in stable condition at the Dr. John Garang Infectious Diseases Center, this brings the total number of the cases so far in South Sudan to 235 with a total of four recoveries and four deaths.”

In the region, Kenya has 45 deaths out of 781 confirmed cases and 284 have recovered. In Uganda, confirmed cases have reached 203 with 63 recoveries and no deaths.

Currently on air

21:30:00 - 22:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir replaces army chief 1

Kiir replaces army chief

Published Monday, May 11, 2020

SPLM PB calls for compromise over states allocation 2

SPLM PB calls for compromise over states allocation

Published Sunday, May 10, 2020

South Sudan lifts air transport ban 3

South Sudan lifts air transport ban

Published Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Presidency has ‘no mandate’ to allocate states – political analyst 4

Presidency has ‘no mandate’ to allocate states – political analyst

Published Monday, May 11, 2020

Kiir considers total lockdown amid rising Covid-19 cases 5

Kiir considers total lockdown amid rising Covid-19 cases

Published Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

We’ve not lived to the expectations, Kiir says of SPLM day

Published 8 hours ago

Kiir dissolves Covid-19 taskforce

Published 9 hours ago

Covid-19 deaths increase

Published 10 hours ago

Women activists protest rape cases, demand justice

Published 10 hours ago

Court acquits Chabur of corruption charges

Published Friday, May 15, 2020

Coronavirus victims to be buried by gov’t, not families

Published Friday, May 15, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th May 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.