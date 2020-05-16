Kiir dissolves Covid-19 taskforce

President Salva Kiir has dissolved the High-Level Taskforce on coronavirus pandemic and reconstituted a new one.

The body had been the government’s main source of expert advice on the pandemic and the central planning body for its response.

However, in the past week, it came under intense criticism over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The South Sudan Doctors’ Union and civil society organizations particularly criticized the body after it eased some lockdown restrictions despite rising COVID-19 cases.

Some members of the public also complained about politicians taking over the taskforce arguing that the taskforce needed experts but not politicians.

In a decree read on SSBC-TV on Friday evening, President Kiir appointed Vice President in charge of the service cluster, Hussein Abdelbagi as the chairperson of the new High-Level Taskforce, a position he held before the dissolution.

The new High-level Taskforce will have 13 members as follows:

1. Vice President For Service Cluster – Hussein Abdelbagi – Chairperson

2. Minister of Health – Secretary

3. Secretary-General of the Government – Member

4. Undersecretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Member

5.First Undersecretary, Ministry of Finance – Member

6. Undersecretary, Ministry of Health – Member

7. Undersecretary, Ministry of Justice – Member

8. Undersecretary, Ministry of Trade – Member

9. First Deputy Governor of Bank of South Sudan – Member

10. Chief of Defense Force – SSPDF – Member

11. Inspector-General of Police – Member

12. Director-General of Internal Security Bureau – Member

13. CEO of Civil Aviation Authority – Member

14. An epidemiologist from the South Sudan Medical Doctors Association – Member.