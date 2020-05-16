We’ve not lived to the expectations, Kiir says of SPLM day

President Salva Kiir has said the country’s current leaders have not lived up to the expectations of its founding fathers.

Today, May 16th marks the 37th Anniversary of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army and its political wing, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement.

South Sudan seceded from the Sudan in 2011 after 21 years of bloody civil war.

But just two years after independence, the country’s leaders mainly from the ruling SPLM party plunged the country into a civil war that has displaced over 4 million people-some as refugees and others as internally displaced persons.

The country is still waiting for a full unity government as part of implementing the revitalized peace agreement signed by the government and opposition groups in September 2018.

In a speech to mark today’s historic day, President Kiir recalled the country’s fallen heroes and heroines such as founding father Dr. John Garang de Mabior and others for their contributions to the revolution.

He also salutes the SSPDF for “protecting and defending the country.

However, Kiir is quick to say that given the country’s civil war dominated history, all the current leaders have let down the country.

“All of us would be ashamed if we met our fallen comrades because we have not lived up to their expectations,” Kiir said in his written speech.

“The SPLM/SPLA was not formed to fight for the rights of a few to positions of power and wealth. It was founded to free the masses of our people and future generations.”

He further stated that the last six years of conflict and power struggle have been a complete betrayal of the revolutionary ideals, principles, and purpose.

Admitting that mistakes are “inherently human,” Kiir said they signed the revitalized peace agreement to “correct our mistakes and get back on track casting aside personal ambitions and interests and focus on public interest.”