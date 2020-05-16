16th May 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
We’ve not lived to the expectations, Kiir says of SPLM dayKiir dissolves Covid-19 taskforceCovid-19 deaths increaseWomen activists protest rape cases, demand justiceCourt acquits Chabur of corruption charges

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Peace | Politics   |   We’ve not lived to the expectations, Kiir says of SPLM day

We’ve not lived to the expectations, Kiir says of SPLM day

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 8 hours ago

President Salva Kiir | File photo. Eye Radio.

President Salva Kiir has said the country’s current leaders have not lived up to the expectations of its founding fathers.

 

Today, May 16th marks the 37th Anniversary of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army and its political wing, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement.

South Sudan seceded from the Sudan in 2011 after 21 years of bloody civil war.

But just two years after independence, the country’s leaders mainly from the ruling SPLM party plunged the country into a civil war that has displaced over 4 million people-some as refugees and others as internally displaced persons.

The country is still waiting for a full unity government as part of implementing the revitalized peace agreement signed by the government and opposition groups in September 2018.

In a speech to mark today’s historic day, President Kiir recalled the country’s fallen heroes and heroines such as founding father Dr. John Garang de Mabior and others for their contributions to the revolution.

He also salutes the SSPDF for “protecting and defending the country.

However, Kiir is quick to say that given the country’s civil war dominated history, all the current leaders have let down the country.

“All of us would be ashamed if we met our fallen comrades because we have not lived up to their expectations,” Kiir said in his written speech.

“The SPLM/SPLA was not formed to fight for the rights of a few to positions of power and wealth. It was founded to free the masses of our people and future generations.”

He further stated that the last six years of conflict and power struggle have been a complete betrayal of the revolutionary ideals, principles, and purpose.

Admitting that mistakes are “inherently human,” Kiir said they signed the revitalized peace agreement to “correct our mistakes and get back on track casting aside personal ambitions and interests and focus on public interest.”

Currently on air

21:30:00 - 22:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir replaces army chief 1

Kiir replaces army chief

Published Monday, May 11, 2020

SPLM PB calls for compromise over states allocation 2

SPLM PB calls for compromise over states allocation

Published Sunday, May 10, 2020

South Sudan lifts air transport ban 3

South Sudan lifts air transport ban

Published Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Presidency has ‘no mandate’ to allocate states – political analyst 4

Presidency has ‘no mandate’ to allocate states – political analyst

Published Monday, May 11, 2020

Kiir considers total lockdown amid rising Covid-19 cases 5

Kiir considers total lockdown amid rising Covid-19 cases

Published Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

We’ve not lived to the expectations, Kiir says of SPLM day

Published 8 hours ago

Kiir dissolves Covid-19 taskforce

Published 9 hours ago

Covid-19 deaths increase

Published 9 hours ago

Women activists protest rape cases, demand justice

Published 10 hours ago

Court acquits Chabur of corruption charges

Published Friday, May 15, 2020

Coronavirus victims to be buried by gov’t, not families

Published Friday, May 15, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th May 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.