Covid-19: Gov’t asked to release some female prisoners

A Network of Women in the Horn of Africa has called upon the government of South Sudan to release female prisoners who have committed nonviolent crimes.

The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa bases its appeal on coronavirus fears, which has had some governments release petty criminals to avoid possible spread of Covid-19 in prisons.

It is not clear how many women are under detection in various prison cells across the country.

However, the regional network, which works with women and girls, says pregnant women and women with children should be set free.

“They should be released for this period because if just one infection get into these places, then the spread could be faster,” said Susan Alobo Toolit, capacity building advisor.

As of yesterday, there were 375,498 confirmed cases with 16,362 deaths in 196 countries around the World.