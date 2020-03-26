26th March 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News   |   Covid-19: Gov’t asked to release some female prisoners

Covid-19: Gov’t asked to release some female prisoners

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 31 mins ago

President Kiir addresses inmates at Juba Central Prison on Dec 24, 2019. Credit. Woja Emmanuel/Eye Radio.

A Network of Women in the Horn of Africa has called upon the government of South Sudan to release female prisoners who have committed nonviolent crimes.

The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa bases its appeal on coronavirus fears, which has had some governments release petty criminals to avoid possible spread of Covid-19 in prisons.

It is not clear how many women are under detection in various prison cells across the country.

However, the regional network, which works with women and girls, says pregnant women and women with children should be set free.

“They should be released for this period because if just one infection get into these places, then the spread could be faster,” said Susan Alobo Toolit, capacity building advisor.

As of yesterday, there were 375,498 confirmed cases with 16,362 deaths in 196 countries around the World.

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
“Law abiding” Justice Chan was poorly approached at airport – Ateny 1

“Law abiding” Justice Chan was poorly approached at airport – Ateny

Published Monday, March 23, 2020

President Kiir’s convoy involved in accident in Juba 2

President Kiir’s convoy involved in accident in Juba

Published Sunday, March 22, 2020

Sudanese defense minister dies in Juba 3

Sudanese defense minister dies in Juba

Published Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Nyandeng demands for three female governors 4

Nyandeng demands for three female governors

Published Thursday, March 19, 2020

Defence Minister hopes to unify forces ‘as soon as possible’ 5

Defence Minister hopes to unify forces ‘as soon as possible’

Published Friday, March 20, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Covid-19: Gov’t asked to release some female prisoners

Published 31 mins ago

Uhuru cushions Kenyans against economic effects of Covid-19

Published 14 hours ago

Sudanese peace talks adjourned over the death of defense minister

Published 20 hours ago

Mangateen IDPs sound alarm as aid groups abandoned them

Published 21 hours ago

Ex-government official ‘Jailed for Defamation’ in Rumbek

Published 21 hours ago

Kiir imposes night curfew, asks employers to have some staff stay home

Published 24 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th March 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.