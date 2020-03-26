Don’t attack curfew violators, soldiers told

The organized forces tasked with the enforcement of the curfew must uphold respect for human rights, a civil society activist has said.

“They should execute this order professionally, in a way that does not amount to violation of human rights,” argues Edmond Yakani, executive director of Community Empowerment Organization (CEPO).

This comes after an amateur video of soldiers beating a boda-boda circulated on the social media this morning.

In the video, soldiers hit the young man on his back with sticks and allowed him to proceed. The incident reportedly occurred along Airport Rd past 10PM.

A boba-boda gets a beating for violating the 8pm-6am curfew. The source recorded this along Airport Rd in Juba last night past 10pm. What’s your say on this? | Credit | Nana Alfred/Eye Radio pic.twitter.com/3fkaz3PKcF — Eye Radio (@EyeRadioJuba) March 26, 2020

Yakani told Eye Radio that the organized forces should not take advantage by beating, harassing, or extorting money from the public.

“We don’t want to hear any case like people are being harassed or beaten or tortured because security forces are implementing the directives of the President,” he added.

On Wednesday, President Salva Kiir imposed the night curfew across the country for the next 30 days as preventative measure against COVID-19.

This is aimed at stopping possible spread of the coronavirus as the country is reportedly at high risk of the Covid-19.

In a Presidential order read on the state-run television on Tuesday night, the 8 PM – 6AM curfew.

He directed the law enforcement agencies to ensure that the order is fully complemented.