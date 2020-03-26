26th March 2020
Kiir restricts visits to his office

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 2 mins ago

The first meeting of the R-TGoNU Presidency at J1, attended by the Minister in the Office of the President | Credit | Maal Maker

The Office of the President has temporarily restricted visits to the state house, J1, over coronavirus fears.

This is according to the press statement issued early today by the minister of presidential affairs, Mayiik Ayii Deng.

The statement seen by Eye Radio says all appointments with President Salva Kiir are temporarily restricted.

All other emergency issues that require immediate attention of the president shall be submitted in writing through security office at the main gate for further transmission.

The statement indicates that all scheduled visitors shall undergo health screening at the entrance without any exception.

For those who have no appointment, they will be denied access to the state house and the public…and urged to cooperate with security to avoid any inconvenience.



