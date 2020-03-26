You are here: Home | Featured | Health | National News | News | Kiir restricts visits to his office
The Office of the President has temporarily restricted visits to the state house, J1, over coronavirus fears.
This is according to the press statement issued early today by the minister of presidential affairs, Mayiik Ayii Deng.
The statement seen by Eye Radio says all appointments with President Salva Kiir are temporarily restricted.
All other emergency issues that require immediate attention of the president shall be submitted in writing through security office at the main gate for further transmission.
The statement indicates that all scheduled visitors shall undergo health screening at the entrance without any exception.
For those who have no appointment, they will be denied access to the state house and the public…and urged to cooperate with security to avoid any inconvenience.
Published 2 mins ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 5 hours ago
Published 18 hours ago
Published Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Published Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.