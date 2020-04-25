25th April 2020
COVID-19: Official on ‘rumuors’ of a sixth case

Authors: Daniel Danis | Garang Abraham Malaak | Published: 8 hours ago

South Sudan’s High-Level Taskforce on coronavirus can not officially confirm reports of another registered case of the deadly virus.

The internet is currently awash with reports of a sixth person found positive with the virus.

According to the story, the person has “no history of travel or contact with previous cases.”

But, speaking to Eye Radio this afternoon, the Undersecretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Makur Koriom, who is also the spokesperson of the taskforce on COVID-19, could not confirm the authenticity of the report.

When asked by Eye Radio, Makur said: “I don’t talk rumours.”

Last week, the Ministry of Health confirmed the fifth case of Coronavirus in South Sudan.

It was confirmed to Eye Radio on Thursday afternoon by Dr. Angok Gordon Kuol, the incident manager for COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health has recently started testing people who want to travel outside Juba. The 5th patient is one of those who came for that routine test to get exit clearance from Juba.

The patient whose details have not been disclosed is now in an isolation centre and his contacts are being followed up, according to Dr. Angok.

The other four cases were confirmed on 5, 7, and 9 of April.

