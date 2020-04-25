25th April 2020
Red flag over rape at military training centres

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 8 hours ago

Women at Rejaf Training Centre on Tuesday, ‎February ‎11, ‎2020. Woja Emmanuel/Eye Radio.

The Minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare has called on the Joint Transitional Security Committee to protect women against all forms of violence at military training sites.

 

This comes after some women at Rejaf police training center complained that they were raped by their colleagues.

Nearly 7000 forces are being trained at the Rejaf Training center as part of unifying government and opposition forces.

During a visit to Rejaf training site on Friday, gender minister Ayaa Benjamin Warille says she is concerned about the safety of women.

“We don’t want these ladies to be raped,” said Ayaa, the new minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare.

“Give them security. It is not fair to allow them to go to those remote areas to look for firewood and we have those dangerous men outside there to rape them. It is wrong and we condemn it.”

For his part, the Co-chair of the Joint Transitional Security Committee, Wisely Welby urged the women to report any cases of violence including rape.

“As JTSC leadership, we are protecting them. I am surprised to hear the complaint that was raised now. If there is any case of rape, we the leadership of the JTSC must be informed and we always protect these ladies,” he said.

25th April 2020

