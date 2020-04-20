COVID-19: Public warned against interstate travels

The High-Level Taskforce on coronavirus has warned the public against travels, citing the risks such movements will pose on their health.

South Sudan is currently on lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Last week, the government’s task-force suspended all interstates travels by land or air, in a bid to contain the spread of the virus from Juba.

Business activities have been limited, and political, religious and social gatherings have also been suspended.

The move is to ensure the public maintains a safe distance from each other.

This is because the virus is mainly transmitted through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or exhales.

However, there are reports that long-distance public transport is still functioning across the country.

Speaking to Eye Radio this afternoon, the spokesperson of the taskforce, Dr. Makur Koriom noted that such movements highly exposes the public to contracting coronavirus.

He warned people against any form of travel at such a time.

“There is nothing like travels between Terekeka and Juba, travel between Torit and Juba, Juba and Yei or Nimule or any other town,” Dr. Makur asserted.

Coronavirus is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered virus.

You can be infected by breathing in the virus if you are within proximity of someone who has coronavirus, or by touching a contaminated surface and then your eyes, nose or mouth.

You can protect yourself by cleaning your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

“The whole thing about suspension is to keep the suspected cases within the areas that are already affected so that we can be able to pick on them,” Dr. Makur Koriom concluded.