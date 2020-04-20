Uganda arrests 10 S.Sudanese for illegal border crossing

The Ugandan police are holding 10 South Sudanese for illegally entering into Uganda.

The 10 reportedly crossed into neighboring areas in search of food.

Uganda, like the rest of the region, is implementing drastic measures such as border closures and suspension of public transport in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aswa Region’s police spokesperson said the suspects are being held at the border town of Elegu.

Patrick Jimmy Okema told Eye Radio that charges such illegal entry and violation of the coronavirus lockdown will be brought against the suspects.

“You are aware within this period of the COVID-19 pandemic; we equally have a lockdown in Uganda as you have in South Sudan. So we can also add other charges of negligence act likely to cause the spread of the disease,” said Okema.

The suspects will likely be taken to Gulu town for trials at the District level.

In March, Ugandan authorities arrested two South Sudanese who escaped quarantine in Entebbe and are currently held in Gulu.

Last week, President Yoweri Museveni extended the country’s lockdown until next month. Uganda has 55 confirmed cases of coronavirus and has not yet recorded any deaths.