20th April 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | World News   |   Uganda arrests 10 S.Sudanese for illegal border crossing

Uganda arrests 10 S.Sudanese for illegal border crossing

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 4 hours ago

File: South Sudan and Ugandan security officers discuss at the Nimule-Elegu border points. PHOTO: Courtesy

The Ugandan police are holding 10 South Sudanese for illegally entering into Uganda.

The 10 reportedly crossed into neighboring areas in search of food.

Uganda, like the rest of the region, is implementing drastic measures such as border closures and suspension of public transport in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aswa Region’s police spokesperson said the suspects are being held at the border town of Elegu.

Patrick Jimmy Okema told Eye Radio that charges such illegal entry and violation of the coronavirus lockdown will be brought against the suspects.

“You are aware within this period of the COVID-19 pandemic; we equally have a lockdown in Uganda as you have in South Sudan. So we can also add other charges of negligence act likely to cause the spread of the disease,” said Okema.

The suspects will likely be taken to Gulu town for trials at the District level.

In March, Ugandan authorities arrested two South Sudanese who escaped quarantine in Entebbe and are currently held in Gulu.

Last week, President Yoweri Museveni extended the country’s lockdown until next month. Uganda has 55 confirmed cases of coronavirus and has not yet recorded any deaths.

Popular Stories
Makuei suspends SSBC director 1

Makuei suspends SSBC director

Published Friday, April 17, 2020

CEPO blasts official over disappointing statement 2

CEPO blasts official over disappointing statement

Published Thursday, April 16, 2020

Machar ‘abandons’ peace for COVID-19 – political analyst 3

Machar ‘abandons’ peace for COVID-19 – political analyst

Published Friday, April 17, 2020

COVID-19 suspect sneaks out, says task force 4

COVID-19 suspect sneaks out, says task force

Published Sunday, April 19, 2020

Veteran politician Edward Lino dies 5

Veteran politician Edward Lino dies

Published Thursday, April 16, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Lakes: A dozen killed in renewed communal clashes

Published 3 hours ago

‘Where is the door-to-door food distribution?’ -Hon. Dharuai

Published 3 hours ago

Uganda arrests 10 S.Sudanese for illegal border crossing

Published 4 hours ago

COVID-19: Public warned against interstate travels

Published 4 hours ago

Domestic Violence: One Woman’s Fight for Justice in S. Sudan

Published 8 hours ago

Stigma, discrimination against women, girls living with HIV persist in S. Sudan

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th April 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.