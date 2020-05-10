COVID-19: S.Sudan confirms 36 more cases in 48 hours

South Sudan has confirmed 36 more coronavirus cases bringing the total number to 156.

This is the highest number the country has recorded in 2 consecutive days.

282 suspected cases were tested over the last 48 hours.

According to the Director-General at the Ministry of Health, 28 of the confirmed cases are South Sudanese who had been granted permission to travel to the states.

Dr. Richard Lako revealed that the rest had made contacts with previous cases.

“The Public Health Laboratory on Sunday 10 May, 2020 released 282 test results run in the last 48 hours… out of these, 2 were confirmed on the 8th May, and the 34 of them are on the 9 of May,” Dr. Lako announced to the press in Juba.

They include 2 Ugandan, a Kenyan, a Congolese intercepted at Nimule border and 4 other foreign nationals.

“We have 13 samples that are to be recollected and retested, and we have 233 tests were negative,” Dr. Lako added.

A total of 66 cases have been confirmed since the Presidency resolved to lift some of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions on Friday.

The government announced the resumption of businesses including bars, restaurants, Boda Boda, Rickshaws, and lifting constraints on travel and trade, despite a surge in coronavirus cases.

A statement by the taskforce on COVID-19 directs the Ministry of Health to disinfect markets, public and private transport means.