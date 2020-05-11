11th May 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
40, 000 Unified Forces to be graduated this month – OfficialHotel management, ex-staff reach a deadlockQuarantined coronavirus patient demands care or releasePresidency has ‘no mandate’ to allocate states – political analystS Sudan to receive test kit share from EAC
COVID-19 Statistics
ConfirmedRecoveredDeaths
S.Sudan15620
E.Africa1,613
55143
World3,925,879
1,344,120
274,488

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Economy | Featured | National News | News   |   Museveni wants truck drivers tested for Covid-19 before they set off

Museveni wants truck drivers tested for Covid-19 before they set off

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 5 hours ago

Cargo trucks line up at the port of Mombasa on March 7, 2014 awaiting clearance. Photo/Kevin Odit

EAC member states will soon require truck drivers moving across the transnational borders in the region to test for coronavirus at their ports of exit.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni says discussions are ongoing to ensure cargo drivers get a pass from health officials before embarking on their journey.

This is because the region continues to record more coronavirus cases among truck drivers.

Most of these trucks carry goods from Mombasa, Kenya, through Uganda to South Sudan, Rwanda and the Republic of Congo.

Health officials note that truck drivers who are currently tested for the virus in Malaba and Busia in Kenya, Uganda and at Nimule, do not wait to receive their results.

They say drivers also make impromptu stops in undesignated points, against the advice of the health officials.

“Instead of testing them at the border, we want them to be tested where they are coming from by joint teams,” President Museveni stated.

President Museveni said cargo truck drivers are now the new frontline in the fight against the coronavirus in the region.

“We are in talks with His Excellency Kenyatta, His Excellency Salva Kiir, His Excellency Kagame, and His Excellency Magufuli. We shall have a common position to for these drivers,” he added.

This means truck drivers leaving the ports of Mombasa and Dar es Salaam will be tested before exiting Kenya and Tanzania.

South Sudan confirmed 36 new coronavirus cases bringing the country’s total number to 156. Among them are 10 truck drivers.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 19:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Machar rejects “collegial” decision on state allocations 1

Machar rejects “collegial” decision on state allocations

Published Friday, May 8, 2020

SPLM PB calls for compromise over states allocation 2

SPLM PB calls for compromise over states allocation

Published Sunday, May 10, 2020

OPP rejects Presidency’s states decision 3

OPP rejects Presidency’s states decision

Published Friday, May 8, 2020

Airports to reopen for local, regional flights 4

Airports to reopen for local, regional flights

Published Saturday, May 9, 2020

Doctors protest easing of lockdown 5

Doctors protest easing of lockdown

Published Friday, May 8, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

40, 000 Unified Forces to be graduated this month – Official

Published 23 mins ago

Hotel management, ex-staff reach a deadlock

Published 51 mins ago

Quarantined coronavirus patient demands care or release

Published 3 hours ago

Presidency has ‘no mandate’ to allocate states – political analyst

Published 3 hours ago

S Sudan to receive test kit share from EAC

Published 4 hours ago

Museveni wants truck drivers tested for Covid-19 before they set off

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th May 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.