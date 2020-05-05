5th May 2020
Covid-19 taskforce announces six more cases

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

The High-Level Taskforce on COVID-19 pandemic has confirmed six new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday evening.

 

“The public health laboratory on Tuesday 5th may release 162 test results out of which six cases were confirmed positive and 156 tests turned negative,” Dr. Richard Lako, the Director-General at the Ministry of Health told reporters after a meeting of the taskforce.

“The confirmed cases are among South Sudanese citizens who have been approved to travel to states from Juba.”

South Sudan so far recorded 58 cases, two recoveries, and no deaths.

